Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $49.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $104,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Ciena’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

