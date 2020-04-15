Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $15.84, approximately 734,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,216,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 302.63% and a net margin of 25.23%. Analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $70,540.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,381,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,897,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,486,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,774,000 after acquiring an additional 702,638 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,072,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,316,000 after acquiring an additional 166,776 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,178,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,961,000 after acquiring an additional 111,785 shares during the last quarter.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.