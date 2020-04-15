Cohiba Minerals (ASX:CHK) Trading Down 100%

Cohiba Minerals Ltd (ASX:CHK)’s stock price traded down 100% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.00 ($0.00) and last traded at A$0.00 ($0.00), 4,154,908 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 177% from the average session volume of 1,500,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$972,842.00 ($689,958.87).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.01.

About Cohiba Minerals (ASX:CHK)

Cohiba Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of natural resources in Australia. The company explores for metals, precious metals, lithium, cobalt, and minerals deposits. It holds interests in Pyramid Lake and Ravensthorpe projects in Australia. Cohiba Minerals Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cohiba Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohiba Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.