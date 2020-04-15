Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will report $3.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CYH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

NYSE CYH traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,925,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,152. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $461.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 721.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 120,506 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

