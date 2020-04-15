Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.94.

Several analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,414,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,821. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

