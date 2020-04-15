Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Get Consol Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consol Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consol Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.17.

CEIX stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. 666,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,209. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.75. Consol Energy has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $34.66.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $342.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Consol Energy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the third quarter worth $308,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Consol Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consol Energy (CEIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.