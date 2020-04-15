Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Building Products by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 134,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Continental Building Products by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBPX stock remained flat at $$36.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. Continental Building Products has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

