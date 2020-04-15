Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) Trading Up 5.3%

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39, approximately 2,252,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,567,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $24.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.06.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 107.81% and a negative return on equity of 2,128.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Correvio Pharma Corp will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Correvio Pharma stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.21% of Correvio Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORV)

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

