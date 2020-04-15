CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $42,766.97 and approximately $6.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, CROAT has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 77,533,454 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

