CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.287 per share on Friday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21.

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79.

COIHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC lowered shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

