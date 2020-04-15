CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Shares Up 3.2%

CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ (OTCMKTS:CRSS) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00, 2,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98.

CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRSS)

Crossroads Systems, Inc, a holding company, focuses on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company's subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial (CPF), is a certified community development financial institution (CDFI) and certified B-Corp, which supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term, fixed rate single family mortgage product.

