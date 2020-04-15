Curzon Energy (LON:CZN) Trading 22.6% Higher

Curzon Energy PLC (LON:CZN) was up 22.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), approximately 323,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,680% from the average daily volume of 18,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $614,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.22.

About Curzon Energy (LON:CZN)

Curzon Energy Plc focuses on the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas properties. It primarily holds leases to approximately 45,370 acres of prospective coalbed methane lands located in Coos Bay, Oregon, the United States. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

