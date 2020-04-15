DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

