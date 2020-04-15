DECENT Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DECENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, LBank and ChaoEX. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $619,693.08 and approximately $719.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005745 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, LBank, BCEX, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

