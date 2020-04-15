Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) rose 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.67, approximately 187,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 113,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut Delek Logistics Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Delek Logistics Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $250.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.21). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $138.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth $22,372,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,760,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,153 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

