DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $8.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DLH an industry rank of 210 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLHC shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of DLH in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of DLHC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.75. 11,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.80. DLH has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other DLH news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 103,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $471,421.92. Insiders have purchased 165,955 shares of company stock valued at $757,372 in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DLH by 11.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in DLH by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in DLH by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DLH by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 62,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

