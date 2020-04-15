Dollarama Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$42.29 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$34.70 and a 52 week high of C$52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOL. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.30.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 6,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.76, for a total transaction of C$232,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,209,271.44. Also, Director John Assaly sold 2,805 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.90, for a total transaction of C$114,716.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$352,573.04.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

