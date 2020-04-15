East Asia Minerals (CVE:EAS) Shares Down 14.3%

East Asia Minerals Corp (CVE:EAS) was down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 248,557 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 118,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14.

East Asia Minerals Company Profile (CVE:EAS)

East Asia Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. It holds 70% interest in Sangihe gold-copper project, which is located on the island of Sangihe covering an area of 42,000 hectares; and the Miwah gold project that consists of three contiguous exploration mining business permits covering 30,000 hectares located southeast of Banda Aceh in Aceh Province.

