Egoras Dollar (EUSD) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Egoras Dollar (CURRENCY:EUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Egoras Dollar has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $33,444.00 worth of Egoras Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egoras Dollar token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00004390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Egoras Dollar has traded down 56.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004936 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00070638 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00381569 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001019 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011802 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012591 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001640 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014247 BTC.

About Egoras Dollar

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) is a token. Egoras Dollar’s total supply is 10,477,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,610,617 tokens. Egoras Dollar’s official website is egoras.com

