Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Receives $22.34 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Gilford Securities initiated coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “average” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

In other news, VP Eldon C. Mayer III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 72,102 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 1,753.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 48,298 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $677,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 392,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $206.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.45. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $15.82.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.30). Sell-side analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

