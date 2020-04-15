Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Receives $22.34 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.34.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Gilford Securities initiated coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “average” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.
In other news, VP Eldon C. Mayer III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 392,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $206.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.45. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $15.82.
Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.30). Sell-side analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.
