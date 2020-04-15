Electricite de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Shares Up 12.8%

Electricite de France SA (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)’s share price rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80, approximately 2,388 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Electricite de France from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Electricite de France alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Electricite de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricite de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.