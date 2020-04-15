Electronic Tele-Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) Stock Price Up 50%

Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) shares shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Electronic Tele-Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ETCIA)

Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, leases, and sells digital voice information systems and related services to the telecommunications industry and other businesses. Its equipment provides a range of audio and computer information, and call handling capabilities through telephone networks, computer networks, and the Internet.

