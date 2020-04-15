ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Trading Up 3.3%

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.80, approximately 12,861 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 14,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EKTAY shares. Pareto Securities cut shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67.

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ELEKTA AB/ADR had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $384.05 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that ELEKTA AB/ADR will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELEKTA AB/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

