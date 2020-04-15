Emcor Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EME)

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.
Emcor Group has a payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Emcor Group to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.
Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Emcor Group has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $93.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.15.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.
In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Emcor Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.