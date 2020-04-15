Emx Royalty (CVE:EMX) Trading 17.1% Higher

Emx Royalty Corp (CVE:EMX) shares rose 17.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.60, approximately 17,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 34,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

The company has a current ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 20.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.06. The company has a market cap of $154.19 million and a PE ratio of -15.29.

Emx Royalty Company Profile (CVE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Emx Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emx Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.