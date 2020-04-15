eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Stock Price Up 31.6%

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) rose 31.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02), approximately 40,273,640 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 11,850% from the average daily volume of 337,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of eve Sleep in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

In related news, insider Tim Parfitt acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

eve Sleep Plc operates as a direct to consumer e-commerce sleep brand worldwide. It designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, as well as other sleep products, including linen bedding products, bedspreads, throws, towels, pillows, sheets, duvets, protectors, and toppers. The company sells its products through offline and online retailers.

