Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Get Evertec alerts:

Shares of Evertec stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $24.10. 277,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,651. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Evertec has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Evertec’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evertec will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec in the 4th quarter valued at $39,236,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 399,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evertec (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.