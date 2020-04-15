Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sidoti cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Exponent alerts:

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $132,073.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at $22,529,136.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth $1,107,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Exponent by 24.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPO traded up $4.09 on Thursday, reaching $71.40. The stock had a trading volume of 322,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49. Exponent has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $82.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 19.76%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.67%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.