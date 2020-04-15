Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Exterran alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on EXTN. ValuEngine lowered Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Exterran to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of EXTN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. 278,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,555. Exterran has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $164.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exterran will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Exterran news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 547,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $3,909,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Goodyear bought 7,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,539.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,650,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,709 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.