Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EXTR. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,044,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,291. The company has a market capitalization of $338.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.84. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,986,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 35,599 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,832,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 214,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

