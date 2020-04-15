Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Trading Down 1.5%

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6,010.00 and last traded at $6,010.00, 15 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6,100.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $784.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6,554.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7,528.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $141.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 28.55%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. The company's products and services include demand and time deposits; commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans.

