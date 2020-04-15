First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,089. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $418.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 24.93%. Equities research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $15,175,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 638,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,695,000 after buying an additional 157,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,915,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Bancshares by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Bancshares by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

