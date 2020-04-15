First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,022. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $107.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.62.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard M. Riccobono acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,099.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

