First United Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. First United has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUNC. TheStreet downgraded shares of First United from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

