Fision (OTCMKTS:FSSN) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Fision Corp (OTCMKTS:FSSN)’s stock price traded down 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 957,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 145% from the average session volume of 390,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Fision (OTCMKTS:FSSN)

FISION Corporation, through its subsidiary, Fision Holdings, Inc, operates as an Internet platform technology company that provides proprietary cloud-based software solutions to automate the marketing functions and activities of its customers. The company's Fision marketing software collects, stores, prioritizes, organizes, streamlines, integrates, and distributes various digital marketing assets of its customers, including videos, images, logos and other brand materials, presentations, social media content, and other material marketing assets.

