FLEETWOOD BK CO/SH CAP SH (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Trading Up 2.9%

FLEETWOOD BK CO/SH CAP SH (OTCMKTS:FLEW) was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $70.00, approximately 221 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.36.

About FLEETWOOD BK CO/SH CAP SH (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as a holding company for the Fleetwood Bank that provides banking services to its customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts.

