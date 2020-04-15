Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products primarily in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include CounterACT Platform, CounterACT Models, Extended Integration Modules, Open Integration Module and Other Products. The Company’s solutions include Network Access Control; Endpoint Compliance; Bring Your Own Device & Mobile Security for Enterprise; Vulnerability Management, Policy and Solutions and Advanced Network Threat Prevention and Cyber Defense Solutions. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

FSCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forescout Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

FSCT stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. Forescout Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $127,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,375.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $331,747.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,550. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Forescout Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Forescout Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Amadeus Capital Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,548,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 375.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 98,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 77,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forescout Technologies (FSCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.