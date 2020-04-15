FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.16, 100,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 130,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUPBY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

