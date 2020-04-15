Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $427.64 and last traded at $427.64, 29 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $425.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $463.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.11.

Geberit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBERF)

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers sanitary systems, such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms, faucets and flushing systems, and waste fittings and traps; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.