Gifto Reaches Market Cap of $5.58 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and $9.20 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, BiteBTC, Allbit and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.02763843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00227908 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, OKEx, CoinTiger, Kryptono, Bibox, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, CPDAX, Cobinhood, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Bithumb and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

