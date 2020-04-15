Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Securities started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush lowered Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 201,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,952. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 49.63%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 110,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,508.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President David A. R. Dullum bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $234,735. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 171,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 132,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

