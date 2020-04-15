GoldFund (GFUN) Hits Market Cap of $130,841.01

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, GoldFund has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. GoldFund has a total market cap of $130,841.01 and $2,505.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000108 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

