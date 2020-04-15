Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC) Trading 21.7% Higher

Goldquest Mining Corp (CVE:GQC)’s share price traded up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 297,923 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 279% from the average session volume of 78,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of $25.71 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.

About Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC)

Goldquest Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the Dominican Republic. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Romero project comprising two mineral deposits covering an area of 3,997 hectares located to the south of the Central Cordillera of Hispaniola; and Tireo property, including 15 concessions totaling 20,838 hectares located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the Dominican Republic.

