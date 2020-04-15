Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR) Trading 14.7% Higher

Goldstrike Resources Ltd (CVE:GSR)’s stock price shot up 14.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 6,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 9,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.97.

About Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR)

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's principal properties include the Plateau North and Plateau South areas covering approximately 3,167 claims in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as AccelRate Power Systems Inc and changed its name to Goldstrike Resources Ltd.

