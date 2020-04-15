Graft (GRFT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Graft coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. In the last week, Graft has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $122,346.63 and approximately $11.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00793579 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001958 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

