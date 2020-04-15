Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, approximately 610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRBMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Bimbo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Bimbo to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

