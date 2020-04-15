Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 90,511 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $2,171,358.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 382,712 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $11,110,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.97. Health Insurance Innovations has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.09. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

