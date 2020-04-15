HelloGold Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin and COSS. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $140,602.07 and $114.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HelloGold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.55 or 0.02763695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00228164 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HelloGold Token Profile

HelloGold launched on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.