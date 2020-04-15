HEROcoin (PLAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,547.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $197,499.46 and $2,547.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.02763843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00227908 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,916,873 tokens. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

