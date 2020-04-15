HEX Market Capitalization Achieves $69.98 Million (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $69.98 million and $1.20 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEX has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00070638 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00381569 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001019 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011802 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012591 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004390 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001640 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014247 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (HEX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 136,334,096,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,869,816,213 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEX is hex.win

